Friends of Wisconsin State Parks announces challenge to get Wisconsinites to state parks

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -Friends of Wisconsin State Parks announced its Wisconsin Friends Explore Challenge.

Starting on March 20th, Wisconsinites can enter different challenges to be completed at State Parks across the state. Some challenges include hiking every trail on one WSPS property or camping for six totals notes at a Wisconsin State Park.

Mike Mcfadzen, Policy Director of Friends of Wisconsin State Parks, says that this initiative was designed to get people up and moving this upcoming spring. “A lot of people will do things right in their own backyard and they usually don’t often get any further than that. We wanted to provide an opportunity where people have challenges and they go to two or three different parks”, says Mcfadzen.

Families and friends who enter the competition must complete at least one challenge to receive a completion certificate. Contestants must document their challenge through an online logbook to have their name entered to win prizes once the challenge is over.

The challenge will run from March 20th to September 22nd.

