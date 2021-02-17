Advertisement

Friends of Wisconsin State Parks announces challenge to get Wisconsinites to state parks

Wisconsin State Parks
Wisconsin State Parks
By Nikki Medanovic
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 9:14 PM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -Friends of Wisconsin State Parks announced its Wisconsin Friends Explore Challenge.

Starting on March 20th, Wisconsinites can enter different challenges to be completed at State Parks across the state. Some challenges include hiking every trail on one WSPS property or camping for six totals notes at a Wisconsin State Park.

Mike Mcfadzen, Policy Director of Friends of Wisconsin State Parks, says that this initiative was designed to get people up and moving this upcoming spring. “A lot of people will do things right in their own backyard and they usually don’t often get any further than that. We wanted to provide an opportunity where people have challenges and they go to two or three different parks”, says Mcfadzen.

Families and friends who enter the competition must complete at least one challenge to receive a completion certificate. Contestants must document their challenge through an online logbook to have their name entered to win prizes once the challenge is over.

The challenge will run from March 20th to September 22nd.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ben Jacobson of Cumberland
Missing Barron County man found deceased
The Rock Co. Sheriff's Office released this photo of the plane crash on Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021,...
2 dead in plane crash near Janesville airport
Gov. Tony Evers is proposing legalizing marijuana in the next state budget.
Wisconsinites react to Gov. Evers’ marijuana proposal
Eau Claire County Health Department
2 more Eau Claire County individuals test positive for COVID-19 B.1.1.7 strain
Alondra Carmona, 18, will be able to attend her dream school, Barnard College, thanks to...
High schooler uses money she saved for college tuition to pay mom’s rent

Latest News

Prospective planting survey going out to nation’s farmers
4-H offers new programs in 2021
SportScene 13 Tuesday PART 2
SportScene 13 Tuesday PART 2
SportScene 13 Tuesday PART 1
SportScene 13 Tuesday PART 1
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ TEN
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ TEN