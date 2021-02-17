Advertisement

Gas Buddy predicting gasoline prices to rise as extreme cold hits most of the nation

(KMVT)
By Molly Gardner
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 2:31 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Due to the extreme cold hitting much of the nation, drivers should prepare for a spike in gas prices.

According to Gas Buddy, the price of gasoline may jump 10 to 20 cents per gallon over the next two weeks as millions of barrels have gone offline due to the extreme cold in the south.

11 refineries in Texas and one in Kansas have at least partially shut down due to the temperature.

Those 12 refineries caused approximately 20% of the U.S.  refining capacity to be offline Tuesday.

Experts say gas prices could reach nearly $3 per gallon closer to Memorial Day.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ben Jacobson of Cumberland
Missing Barron County man found deceased
Gov. Tony Evers is proposing legalizing marijuana in the next state budget.
Wisconsinites react to Gov. Evers’ marijuana proposal
The Rock Co. Sheriff's Office released this photo of the plane crash on Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021,...
2 dead in plane crash near Janesville airport
Eau Claire County Health Department
2 more Eau Claire County individuals test positive for COVID-19 B.1.1.7 strain
President Joe Biden signs a series of executive orders on health care, in the Oval Office of...
Checks to farmers stopped

Latest News

COVID-19
More than 1 million shots given; 250,000 fully vaccinated against COVID-19
Fire.
62-year-old pronounced dead after Buffalo County fire
File image
Injuries reported after head-on crash in Dunn County
Allen Rice booking photo
Wood County man convicted for role in newborn’s death to be sentenced Wednesday