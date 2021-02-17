Gas Buddy predicting gasoline prices to rise as extreme cold hits most of the nation

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Due to the extreme cold hitting much of the nation, drivers should prepare for a spike in gas prices.

According to Gas Buddy, the price of gasoline may jump 10 to 20 cents per gallon over the next two weeks as millions of barrels have gone offline due to the extreme cold in the south.

11 refineries in Texas and one in Kansas have at least partially shut down due to the temperature.

Those 12 refineries caused approximately 20% of the U.S. refining capacity to be offline Tuesday.

Experts say gas prices could reach nearly $3 per gallon closer to Memorial Day.

