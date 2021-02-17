Injuries reported after head-on crash in Dunn County
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 12:16 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DUNN COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - Three people reported non-life threatening injuries after a report of a wrong-way driver and crash in Dunn County.
Sheriff Kevin Bygd says the Dunn County Communications Center received a report of a wrong-way driver heading west in the eastbound lane of State Highway 29 in Chippewa County. Later, they received another call reporting a head-on crash in the Township of Elk Mound.
The initial investigation shows a wrong-way driver struck two vehicles head on.
Alcohol and/or drugs are believed to be contributing factors in the crash.
Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.