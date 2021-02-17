Advertisement

Lincoln Hills staff member recovering after assault inside facility

(WSAW)
By Emily Davies
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 2:12 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
IRMA, Wis. (WSAW) - The communications director for the Wisconsin Department of Corrections confirmed Wednesday a youth counselor at Lincoln Hills/Copper Lake Schools is recovering after an assault at the facility Tuesday morning.

“Staff safety is a priority for Wisconsin DOC and we take assaults on staff members seriously,” John Beard, DOC communications director said in an email to 7 Investigates. “We have notified and are working with local law enforcement. The injured youth counselor is recovering at home and we wish them a speedy recovery.”

He said the incident involved one staff member and one youth. The youth counselor, which is the position that supervises and directly manages youth at the facility, was taken to a medical facility but was later released. He did not say what led to the assault, what the injury entailed, if the youth was injured, or what happened to the youth after the assault.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

