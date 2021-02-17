Advertisement

Microsoft messaging app Teams crashes

The logo of Microsoft is displayed outside the headquarters in Paris, Friday, Jan. 8, 2021.
The logo of Microsoft is displayed outside the headquarters in Paris, Friday, Jan. 8, 2021.(AP Photo/Thibault Camus, file)
By Gray News staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 11:08 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Microsoft said Wednesday that is was seeing issues affecting its Teams app affecting users ability to message each other and hold live events.

The Microsoft 365 Access official Twitter account said the issues were happening for people in North America and South America. The website Down Detector noted a sizable spike in reported problems starting around 10 a.m. ET.

Many businesses increasingly rely on Teams and other messaging apps as employees work remotely during the ongoing pandemic.

Slack, another popular app, also experienced technical issues in early January.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ben Jacobson of Cumberland
Missing Barron County man found deceased
Gov. Tony Evers is proposing legalizing marijuana in the next state budget.
Wisconsinites react to Gov. Evers’ marijuana proposal
The Rock Co. Sheriff's Office released this photo of the plane crash on Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021,...
2 dead in plane crash near Janesville airport
Eau Claire County Health Department
2 more Eau Claire County individuals test positive for COVID-19 B.1.1.7 strain
President Joe Biden signs a series of executive orders on health care, in the Oval Office of...
Checks to farmers stopped

Latest News

A group who opposes a bill that would ban almost all abortions in South Carolina put up a sign...
SC Democrats walk out to protest restrictive abortion bill
The frigid temperatures and merciless winds have power out to communities, particularly those...
Power outages linger for millions as another icy storm looms
President Joe Biden says he thinks everyone who wants a COVID vaccine will be able to get one...
Biden stands firm on COVID-19 relief in town hall
NASA's Perseverance rover will land on Mars Thursday. (Source: NASA via CNN Newsource)
NASA rover attempting most difficult Martian touchdown yet
NASA's Perseverance rover will land on Mars Thursday. (Source: NASA via CNN Newsource)
NASA Perseverance rover to land on Mars