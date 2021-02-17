More than 1 million shots given; 250,000 fully vaccinated against COVID-19

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY, WEAU) – After creeping up on 1,000,000 shots of COVID-19 vaccines and 250,000 people vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus, Wisconsin flew past both milestones on Wednesday. The Wisconsin’s Department of Health Services (DHS) reported 1,023,576 doses of Moderna or Pfizer vaccine have been administered in a little over two months since December 13, while 263,877 people -- 4.5% of the state’s population -- completed the two-shot vaccination regimen. That’s 26,985 more “shots in the arm” and 13,944 more vaccinations completed since Tuesday’s report. These numbers are preliminary and may reflect shots given over the past few days as vaccinators’ reports come in.

At least 15.6% of women and 9.6% of men in the state received at least one shot (the DHS says gender was not reported in 0.6% of cases). Already, 10% of people ages 35 to 64 have received at least one shot, with 6 to 7 percent of that age group completing their vaccinations. Older adults continue to make more progress as vaccinations opened to people 65 and older: 41.5% of residents in that age group received at least one dose, and 5.7% have had both shots. Vaccinations were opened up to people 65 and up 23 days ago, so you could see an explosion in the number of vaccines completed as more people fall into the 3- to 4-week window for their second dose. CLICK HERE to track vaccine numbers in Wisconsin, as well as per county.

New coronavirus cases and COVID-19 deaths continue trending at months-long lows. The DHS reported 10 deaths, bringing the state’s COVID-19 death toll to 6,214. The 7-day average fell from 16 to 12 deaths per day. The last time the 7-day average was 12 was October 10, 2020. Tuesday’s report adding 38 deaths was an outlier: The state reported 11 deaths or fewer six of the past 7 days. The death rate stayed at 1.12%. Four deaths were reported in Kenosha County and one death each in Calumet, Dunn, Iron, Milwaukee, Outagamie and Sawyer counties.

State health officials reported 657 positive results out of 4,885 coronavirus tests for people being tested, or testing positive, for the first time. That’s 13.45% of the results in the past 24 hours. The other 4,228 tests were negative. Looking at the metric of all tests, including people who’ve been tested multiple times, the 7-day average positivity rate is steady at 3.1%. The state is adding 731 new coronavirus cases every day, the lowest average since September 3.

New cases were identified in 62 of Wisconsin’s 72 counties. Seventeen counties added only 1 or 2 cases. County case and death totals are being updated later in this article.

Since February 5 last year, 556,989 people in Wisconsin tested positive for the virus that causes COVID-19, or 9.6% of the state’s population. 3,132,015 people have been tested, which is 53.8% of the population.

Health officials are also encouraging people in minority groups to get vaccinated, seeing a disparity in the numbers and knowing minority groups are disproportionately effected by COVID-19′s serious symptoms. To date, 11.9% of all the state’s white residents received a dose or two of COVID-19 vaccine. In comparison, only 8.3% of American Indians, 5.5% of Asians and 3.5% of the state’s Black population received the vaccine. (The DHS says 8.3% of records listed race as “Unknown” and 4.9% reported it as “Other.”) For more information about racial and ethnic disparities in the pandemic, CLICK HERE.

HOSPITALIZATIONS

The DHS says 76 more people were hospitalized for COVID-19, the eighth straight day of fewer than 100 hospitalizations, but the 7-day average edged up from 57 to 58 hospitalizations per day. Since the virus’s first appearance in Wisconsin, 25,498 people have been hospitalized for COVID-19 treatment, which is 4.6% of all known cases.

The latest data from the Wisconsin Hospital Association (WHA) found 411 COVID-19 patients were in the state’s hospitals Tuesday, including 117 in intensive care. Changes in these figures take new admissions, discharges and deaths into account.

HOSPITAL READINESS

In terms of hospital readiness, the WHA reported 274 ICU beds (18.7%) and 2,084 of all medical beds (18.7%) are unoccupied in the state’s 134 hospitals. All medical beds include ICU, intermediate care, medical surgical and negative flow isolation. These are beds for all patients, not just COVID-19.

Statewide, 16 of the 134 hospitals report they have less than a 7-day supply of gowns and 11 are running low on paper medical masks. Those numbers are the same as Monday.

WEDNESDAY’S COUNTY CASE AND DEATH NUMBERS (Counties with new cases or deaths are indicated in bold) *

Barron – 5,267 cases (+11) (74 deaths)

Buffalo – 1,308 cases (7 deaths)

Chippewa – 6,984 cases (+8) (90 deaths)

Clark – 3,144 cases (+2) (57 deaths)

Dunn – 4,204 cases (+4) (27 deaths) (+1)

Eau Claire – 10,884 cases (+13) (104 deaths)

Jackson - 2,573 cases (23 deaths)

La Crosse – 12,086 cases (+27) (75 deaths)

Monroe – 4,244 cases (+7) (30 deaths)

Pepin – 800 cases (+2) (7 deaths)

Pierce – 3,417 cases (+1) (33 deaths)

Polk – 3,796 cases (+7) (44 deaths)

Rusk - 1,241 cases (16 deaths)

Sawyer - 1,471 cases (+3) (21 deaths) (+1)

St. Croix – 6,284 cases (+13) (42 deaths)

Taylor - 1,785 cases (+1) (20 deaths)

Trempealeau – 3,362 cases (36 deaths) (cases revised -5 by state)

Vernon – 1,802 cases (+2) (36 deaths)

Washburn – 1,274 cases (+2) (18 deaths)

Wood – 6,631 cases (+8) (72 deaths)

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.