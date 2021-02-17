Prospective planting survey going out to nation’s farmers

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - In a few short weeks, farmers all over the country will be busy planting this year’s crops. But before they get going the USDA wants to know what they’ll be putting in those fields in 2021. So before the end of this month they’ll be sending out their Prospective Plantings survey to farmers all over the country. USDA economists want to know what crops farmers will plant, how many acres they plant to plant to each crop and the amount of grain and oilseeds they store on their farms. Those surveys can be returned by mail or online but they must be filled out and returned. Farmers that don’t fill them out on time will be contacted for the information. Results will be released on March 31st.

The World Trade organization made history this week. On Monday the countries involved agreed to select Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala as the organization’s new Director General. She is the first woman and the first African to lead the group. She is from Nigeria, has a PhD in Economics, has served as her country’s Finance Minister and also spent 25 years at the World Bank. She will begin her duties on March 1st and her term will run until the end of August in 2025. Reports say she has the support of the Biden Administration.

U.S. pork imports to Taiwan have turned into a major political issue for the island nation. The ruling party ok’d those imports even if they contain the feed additive ractopamine. But the opposition party to the current president’s independence leaning party has forced a national referendum on the issue sometime later this year. The current president of Taiwan had hoped allowing those imports would help with trade talks between the U.S. and Taiwan but those talks have been on hold since 2016.

The Wisconsin Farmers Union set its policy priorities recently at their virtual annual state convention. Those priorities include dairy policy reform, dealing with Concentration in Agriculture, Having family farmers involved in shaping climate change policy, updating the meat processing infrastructure and Pandemic response and recovery. The members also re-elected Darin von Ruden of Westby to his 10th one year term as the group’s president. Also re-elected to another term on the Board representing Section 2 was Dave Rosen of Glenwood City.

