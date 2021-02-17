University students aid in COVID-19 vaccine rollout

WINONA, Minn. (WEAU) -

Going on the front lines is a new experience for Winona State University nursing student Abby Ziebell.

“My role has mostly been monitoring people after they get the vaccine, but also to do a clinic where I administered vaccines,” said Ziebell. “I know how excited I was to get my vaccine, and I just like to share that with people.”

Ziebell, a senior, received her second dose of the COVID vaccine earlier this month, and has worked in a few public vaccine clinics so far earning clinical hours for her degree.

“I feel like this gave me a lot of exposure with a bunch of different types of patients, and an opportunity to give a lot of education on something that is brand-new,” Ziebell added.

She is one of a small number of students already vaccinated, which is a requirement for those who administer the vaccine.

“I believe 16 to 24 students on our campus have been vaccinated, so now they can go ahead and help with the vaccination efforts in our Winona County, as well as our Rochester campus,” said Cyndy Jones, an associate professor of nursing at WSU. “We have students and faculty there that have that have also received the vaccine. They are poised and ready to help when Olmsted County needs assistance with their vaccine rollout.”

Between Winona and Rochester, WSU looks to have at least 160 of their students vaccinated to assist in the COVID-19 vaccine rollout.

“We are on the docket for more of our nursing students to get vaccinated,” Jones said. “Some of our students will have devoted over 400 hours into this vaccine effort just this one semester.

“A lot of the people have been super excited and relieved that they’re finally getting the vaccine,” said Ziebell. “I feel like this is a step moving back towards life as we know it before the pandemic.”

Ziebell hopes to apply her experience as she looks to go into pediatric nursing after graduation.

WSU is also currently exploring plans to partner with local health agencies in potentially administering vaccines on-campus at their main campus in Winona.

