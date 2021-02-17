Advertisement

Wood County man convicted for role in newborn’s death to be sentenced Wednesday

Allen Rice booking photo
Allen Rice booking photo(Wood County Jail)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 11:51 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) - The 21-year-old Milladore man convicted for his role in his newborn son’s murder is scheduled to be sentenced Wednesday in Wood County.

Allen Rice pleaded guilty to moving the corpse of child on Dec. 11. In exchange for the guilty plea, a charge of obstructing an officer was dismissed but will be considered during his sentencing.

Investigators said the newborn’s mother, Marylinn Feher, sought medical help but initially denied giving birth. Officers located the child wrapped in a bath towel inside a tied plastic garbage bag in the rear cargo portion of a vehicle in the Marshfield Clinic parking lot on April 6, 2019. The child was rushed inside, revived, but later died of his injuries.

Investigators said the child was born that morning alive, in Milladore. Court documents state Feher said she hit the newborn’s head on the toilet several times and also strangled the baby. The criminal complaint states the newborn died of blunt force cranial cerebral trauma and features of strangulation.

Feher is serving a life sentence. She’s eligible for parole in 30 years.

Rice’s sentencing hearing is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m.

