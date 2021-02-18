Advertisement

Army Reserve soldiers train in real-world medical care at Fort McCoy

By David LaClair
Published: Feb. 18, 2021 at 5:47 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT MCCOY, Wis. (WEAU) -

Army Reserve soldiers are in training at one Western Wisconsin military camp.

Service, to our country and those in need, is an everyday commitment for soldiers like Army sergeant Blake Small.

“It’s great to actually get out and actually make a difference in the community, help out the country,” said Small. “That’s what most of us signed up for.”

Small is part of the 811th Hospital Center based out of Missouri.

These soldiers will soon be serving America, in Kuwait.

First they are spending time at Fort McCoy’s Regional Training Site, learning life-saving procedures.

“[Fort McCoy] RTS-Med has provided a tremendous training opportunity for us,” said Colonel Susan Mantell, 811th Hospital Center Commander. “As reserves, we need to come into a facility and train as if we were going to fight. It is set up very similar to where we are going, so we have everything from nutrition care services to ICU, ICW, operating room...”

“[The job] has civilian capabilities, as well as a unique position in the military where we are able to go all different places and do all sorts of jobs with different units,” Small said. “This is hospital-based, but there are also line medics and more combat-related opportunities as well.”

“Being in a medical unit, there’s a lot of things you can learn in different regions of the world, especially with the theater we’re actually stepping into,” said Captain Richbert Sim, 325th Field Hospital Host Nation Liaison.

In a few weeks, the soldiers will review what they have learned.

“We don’t want to be figuring that out once we hit the ground and are transferring power from one facility to another,” Mantell said.

“It’s a pretty big deal,” added Small. “For some of us, this is our first deployment, so we’re excited.”

Excited for the unknown, while making sure they are prepared for whatever they may face.

After their training at Fort McCoy, the 811th Hospital Center will return to its base in Independence, Missouri for testing before being deployed to the Middle East later this year.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ben Jacobson of Cumberland
Missing Barron County man found deceased
Snowplow driver David Gehrke says he's glad 5-year-old Maddox is safe after he found the boy...
Snowplow driver saves 5-year-old boy wandering streets in subzero cold
Attorney Dave Hudec explains how his clients have been handling waiting for their benefits...
More than 12,000 Wisconsinites waiting for status of Social Security Disability applications
File image
Injuries reported after head-on crash in Dunn County
Allen Rice booking photo
Wood County man gets 5 years prison for role in newborn’s murder

Latest News

FILE - Pedestrians pass a GameStop store on 14th Street at Union Square, Thursday, Jan. 28,...
Robinhood CEO defends actions in GameStop saga at hearing
UWEC campus
UWEC facing $4.8 million deficit
Army Reserve Hospital Soldiers Train at Fort McCoy
Army Reserve Hospital Soldiers Train at Fort McCoy
Golden Apple Awards Longfellow Elementary School
Golden Apple Awards Longfellow Elementary School
What the CDC's New Guidelines Mean for Schools
What the CDC's New Guidelines Mean for Schools