Eau Claire Area School District Director of Assessment honored with Golden Apple Award

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Golden Apple Award winner for the Eau Claire Area School District has “moved mountains” with her team in coordinating each of the cohorts necessitated by the COVID-19 pandemic. Congratulations to ECASD’s Director of Assessment Michelle Radtke! In what has been an extremely trying year, Radtke and her team have been responsible for assigning student cohorts, which students were coming blended, which students virtual and constantly communicating with families.

“Every week that went by we saw things getting better, every month that went by it was getting better. And that’s because I think our teams are very reflective and we’re willing to take input from people and so what can we do to make the situation better for those students sitting in those chairs. So we were always having the students in mind with the guidelines that were put in place,” says Radtke.

Jim Schmitt, ECASD Executive Director says Mrs. Radtke has shown tremendous leadership during a school year full of unknowns, “Michelle has really led us in collecting data in different ways to make real critical decisions in the district and during the pandemic with the input from families, from staff, from students so we can really make the best decisions with the information that we have to advance student learning as much as we can. She’s just been a star in this work, she’s taken it and ran. We say a leader has other people that rally around them, and people rally around Michelle because she is so engaging.”

