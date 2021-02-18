Advertisement

Evers signs bill cutting taxes for businesses that took loans

Gov. Evers Signs Bill Providing Tax Relief to Wisconsin Businesses and Families on Feb. 18, 2021
Gov. Evers Signs Bill Providing Tax Relief to Wisconsin Businesses and Families on Feb. 18, 2021(WSAW)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 18, 2021 at 12:24 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Gov. Tony Evers has signed into law a bill that cuts taxes by nearly half a billion dollars for Wisconsin businesses that accepted loans to help them through the coronavirus pandemic.

Evers signed the bill Thursday. The new law makes loans administered through the federal government’s Paycheck Protection Program tax deductible under Wisconsin’s tax code.

The loans are already tax deductible under federal law but not under the state code. It’s estimated to result in a state tax cut of $540 million by the middle of 2023.

READ THE BILL: https://docs.legis.wisconsin.gov/2021/proposals/ab2

“This past year has been challenging and unrelenting for so many, but since the beginning of this pandemic, we’ve been committed to providing economic relief to the folks who’ve been affected by the pandemic. We know business and families across Wisconsin need help now, so I’m proud to be able to deliver $480 million in tax relief for folks across our state.”

Gov. Tony Evers

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ben Jacobson of Cumberland
Missing Barron County man found deceased
Snowplow driver David Gehrke says he's glad 5-year-old Maddox is safe after he found the boy...
Snowplow driver saves 5-year-old boy wandering streets in subzero cold
File image
Injuries reported after head-on crash in Dunn County
Attorney Dave Hudec explains how his clients have been handling waiting for their benefits...
More than 12,000 Wisconsinites waiting for status of Social Security Disability applications
Allen Rice booking photo
Wood County man gets 5 years prison for role in newborn’s murder

Latest News

FILE - In this Nov. 4, 2020 file photo, a Republican election challenger at right watches over...
Detroit-area county certifies vote after first blocking it
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., talks about House Republicans and the election,...
Trump ally McCarthy is reelected leader of House Republicans
The message from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and Senate Minority Leader Chuck...
Post-election rancor clouds chances for COVID relief bill
2020 Election Coverage
Pence says a coronavirus vaccine will be hear "in unheard of time."
Pence: We'll have vaccine in record time