Fire in Eau Claire displaces family of seven

Eau Claire fire
Eau Claire fire(WEAU)
By Molly Gardner
Published: Feb. 18, 2021 at 5:02 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Fire crews fought a fire at a home in Eau Claire Thursday afternoon that displaced a family.

The Eau Claire Fire Department was called to the home on Bradley Avenue on Eau Claire’s southside, near Manz Elementary School.

The American Red Cross says it is helping the family of seven, which includes four children.

The Red Cross teams are providing the family with assistance for temporary lodging, food and other resources.

