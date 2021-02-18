Gov. Evers proposes raising criminal adult age to 18

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers wants the state’s criminal justice system to treat 17-year-olds as juveniles. He included a provision in his budget proposal changing current laws, which require 17-year-olds be tried as adults.

Wisconsin is one of two states currently requiring 17-year-old offenders be tried in adult criminal court.

“Back when it was being proposed I was opposed to it because I felt that there were indeed issues for juveniles that should not be treated as adults,” Eau Claire defense attorney Harry Hertel said.

He said the current law doesn’t make sense.

“If you had two 17-year-olds having sexual intercourse, they are both breaking the law as perpetrators and they are both victims of a crime by an adult defendant theoretically,” Hertel said.

The issue isn’t just about legal quirks. Eau Claire Academy Executive Director Michael Brunner is a licensed psychologist. He said teenagers’ brain aren’t fully developed.

“The brain develops from a backward-to-forward progression with the last part of the brain developing being the frontal lobe,” Brunner said. “Frontal lobes are responsible for such things as impulse control, decision making, emotion regulation.”

While the brain isn’t fully developed on someone reaches their mid-twenties, Brunner calls Evers’ proposal a step in the right direction.

“It actually establishes a benchmark that is consistent with how our society with how our society generally conceptualizes the beginning of adulthood,” he said.

There’s a difference between being charged as a juvenile or an adult. Hertel said the types of punishment are different. Juvenile records are also sealed. Juvenile offenders can also access other services.

“Right now 17-year-olds don’t get that benefit and that is unfortunate because you may have someone on their first offense who could benefit from it ends up instead in the criminal system,” Hertel said.

Evers’ proposal would not prevent prosecutors from charging 17-year-olds as adults for certain crimes.

WEAU reached out to several district attorneys offices in the area. Nobody was available to comment on the proposal.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.