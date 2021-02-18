La Crosse Central High School renames mascot

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) -

A school in La Crosse officially has a new mascot after presenting it to the school board Monday night.

Students and staff at Central High School voted on the new name of the “Riverhawks” to replace their former longtime mascot, the Red Raiders.

Principal Troy McDonald says he hopes to use the mascot as a means of better inclusion for all student backgrounds, while encouraging alumni to continue supporting their alma mater.

“I think my number-one job as principal is making sure Central is a safe place for all of our students,” said McDonald. “This new nickname, the Riverhawks, is part of that transition. I hope they still support us and know Central’s still a great school.”

Transition to the new name will start in upcoming weeks including new signage, while there are some portions which will take longer, such as the gymnasium floor which is to be replaced.

McDonald said some transitions may take as long as two years.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.