Longfellow Elementary School Secretary honored with Golden Apple Award

By Bob Gallaher
Published: Feb. 18, 2021 at 5:35 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Our Golden Apple Awards tour of the Eau Claire Area School District next takes us to Longfellow Elementary. The fourth school secretary in the district to be nominated by their peers, again a testament to the critical role they play for their respective schools.

The students and the family of Kristen Cooley gathered at the Longfellow playground to show their appreciation for all that she does for the community. Mrs. Cooley greets every student with a smile every day and her can-do attitude has been a shining light for the Lions, especially in such a unique year.

“It means a great deal to me to see all the kiddos out here and just to be part of this school. It’s a very important part of my life and I’m glad that I can invest time and energy into all these kids. Sadly we can’t be as close to these kids as we’d like and interact with them as close as we’d like but these kids are resilient and they adapt quickly and we are just trying to do the best we can to help through this year,” says Cooley.

Longfellow Elementary principal Sarah Fisher says Kristen was an easy choice as the school’s Golden Apple.

“We chose Kristen as our Golden Apple because she is just sunshine in the office. No matter if you are a student or a parent or a staff member, she greets you with a smile and kind of helps you solve your problems. She really makes the office and the whole school feel extremely welcome so we love having Kristen here,” says Fisher.

