Mayo Clinic Health System in northwest, southwest Wisconsin receive less COVID-19 vaccination doses

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -A health system in Wisconsin received fewer COVID-19 doses this week than they were anticipating.

In a media briefing this afternoon, Mayo Clinic Health System announced it has continued to give COVID-19 vaccinations throughout the past few weeks in both Minnesota and Wisconsin.

However, in the northwest and southwest regions of Wisconsin the health system received about half as many doses than those that are allocated to Minnesota hospitals.

Infectious Disease Specialist Abinash Virk, M.D says, “Wisconsin this week had lower allocations. Both of our sites in northwest and southwest Wisconsin only received 500 doses. Both of these Wisconsin regions are also working with their local public health agencies to vaccinate teachers and other frontline workers.”

In the entire midwest, Mayo Clinic Health System has vaccinated over 35,000 employees with a little over 32,000 having received both doses.

