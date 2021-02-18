Advertisement

Mayo Clinic Health System in northwest, southwest Wisconsin receive less COVID-19 vaccination doses

(WEAU)
By Molly Gardner
Published: Feb. 18, 2021 at 4:07 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -A health system in Wisconsin received fewer COVID-19 doses this week than they were anticipating.

In a media briefing this afternoon, Mayo Clinic Health System announced it has continued to give COVID-19 vaccinations throughout the past few weeks in both Minnesota and Wisconsin.

However, in the northwest and southwest regions of Wisconsin the health system received about half as many doses than those that are allocated to Minnesota hospitals.

Infectious Disease Specialist Abinash Virk, M.D says,  “Wisconsin this week had lower allocations. Both of our sites in northwest and southwest Wisconsin only received 500 doses. Both of these Wisconsin regions are also working with their local public health agencies to vaccinate teachers and other frontline workers.”

In the entire midwest, Mayo Clinic Health System has vaccinated over 35,000 employees with a little over 32,000 having received both doses.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ben Jacobson of Cumberland
Missing Barron County man found deceased
Snowplow driver David Gehrke says he's glad 5-year-old Maddox is safe after he found the boy...
Snowplow driver saves 5-year-old boy wandering streets in subzero cold
File image
Injuries reported after head-on crash in Dunn County
Attorney Dave Hudec explains how his clients have been handling waiting for their benefits...
More than 12,000 Wisconsinites waiting for status of Social Security Disability applications
Allen Rice booking photo
Wood County man gets 5 years prison for role in newborn’s murder

Latest News

The CDC created new guidelines to help schools fully open for in-person learning.
What the CDC's new guidelines mean for schools
Kristen Cooley honored with Longfellow Elementary Golden Apple Award
Longfellow Elementary School Secretary honored with Golden Apple Award
Eau Claire fire
Fire in Eau Claire displaces family of seven
Eau Claire County Health Department
UPDATE: Eau Claire City- County Health Department gives COVID update