New Bern, N.C. (Gray News) – The Craven County Sheriff’s Office can put this feather in its cap.

The department is getting kudos for helping to rescue a fluffy white baby owl.

Today we were fortunate enough to help this baby owl get to rescue! Thank you Possumwood Acres for your help & special... Posted by Craven County Sheriff's Office - Animal Protective Services on Wednesday, February 17, 2021

The owlet is now in the care of the Tails of Possumwood Acres Wildlife Sanctuary, which specializes in shorebirds, songbirds, raptors and small mammals.

