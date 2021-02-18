Presto recalls indoor electric smokers
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 7:59 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Presto in Eau Claire is voluntarily recalling all Presto® indoor electric smokers (Model No. 0601304 and Model No. 0601405).
Presto received reports of smokers tripping circuit breakers and GFCI outlets. Presto determined the heating element/wiring on each unit was defective, posing a potential shock hazard to consumers.
There are no reports of injury or property damage.
If you have a Presto® indoor electric smoker, you should immediately stop using the unit and to visit Presto’s website for details on how to return the product to receive a refund. You can also call 1-833-909-1524.
Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.