Toro recalls Power Max Snowthrowers due to amputation hazard

Published: Feb. 18, 2021 at 12:03 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Toro is recalling their “Toro Power Max Snowthrower” for an amputation hazard.

The company in a recall release says the auger in the 2021 Toro Power Max 826 OHAE Snowthrower can fail to disengage when the control lever is released. The specified serial model is 37802.

These snowthrowers were sold at The Home Depot, Ace Hardware and authorized dealers.

Customers are asked to immediately stop using the recalled device and contact of Toro authorized dealer for a free repair.

