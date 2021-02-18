Two La Crosse mayoral candidates advance to April election

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) -

Voters in La Crosse are one step closer to deciding who will be the city’s next mayor.

A crowded field of ten candidates were on the ballot to replace Mayor Tim Kabat.

The top two vote getters, Vicki Markussen and Mitch Reynolds, were confirmed late Tuesday night.

“Now we’re able to move from differentiating ourselves from other candidates to really looking at what the next four years look like and how we get that game plan rolling,” said Markussen.

“Our message in moving forward doesn’t really change in how we’re planning on addressing the biggest issues in the city of La Crosse,” said Reynolds. “It’s still going to be going out and talking with the people in the City of La Crosse and finding out what their needs are and how they’d like the city to serve them.”

“We have an economic crisis,” Markussen said. “We have non-profits, as people need us the most they are struggling. We need to rally the generous people of this community around the needs that are here locally.”

“I’m focused on, as we have been from the very beginning, empowering more voices within the City of La Crosse, especially in marginalized communities, people of color, LGBTQ, the homeless certainly and those with disabilities,” added Reynolds.

Markussen and Reynolds say they are grateful for all who voted.

Both candidates will continue campaigning leading up to the final decision on April 6.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.