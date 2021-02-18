Two years later, still no decision on Seven Mile Creek Landfill expansion

TOWN OF SEYMOUR, Wis. (WEAU) - Almost two years ago, Advanced Disposal made a request to expand the Seven Mile Creek Landfill in the Town of Seymour.

Soon after, residents nearby started protesting the expansion saying the economic fallout would be detrimental.

Residents have been fighting for the past two years to make sure they get a fair deal with the expansion, wanting things like property value protection.

However, they say they haven’t been updated for about a year and their frustration was voiced to the Eau Claire County Board Wednesday night.

“We’ve been living with indecision and the unknown for over two years, that’s a long time, it’s time for some clarity,” says Kathy Campbell of the Seven Mile Creek Neighborhood Association.

She says she is frustrated.

“We’ve sent statements to the citing committee members and representatives, we’re starting to inform people outside our neighborhood itself to look for their support.”

In March 2019, Advanced Disposal asked the county board if they could expand their landfill

Nearly two years later, many question marks remain on what is being done to protect the community surrounding it.

“They have been negotiating for improvements in conditions, and our protection,” Kathy says. “The protection of the Seven Mile Creek neighborhood, the one mile radius surrounding the landfill.”

The biggest concern is the affect the expansion will have on property values and how much of the neighborhood it will include.

“The siting committee proposed limiting compensation of property values to just 3/4 of a mile, this reduction would eliminate 31% of our property owners,” Kathy says. “The landfill is harmful to our entire neighborhood, not just 69% of it.”

Kathy’s husband, Dennis, painted a picture of what the landfill would look like if it was allowed to grow by the proposed 40%.

“If you can just imagine putting a nine story building right on top of that garbage heap right now, that’s how much higher it is going to be,” he says.

Kathy says something needs to be done.

“We just had an expansion four years ago, so where will we be five years from now when they are asking for another, who else will that impact.”

None of the board members commented Wednesday on the situation.

WEAU did reach out to siting committee members and Advanced Disposal, but did not hear back.

The Seven Mile Creek Neighborhood Association will address the Eau Claire City Council to this situation on Monday.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.