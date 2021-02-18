WAGNER TAILS: Neon and Duke & Roscoe

TREMPEALEAU & DUNN COUNTIES, Wis. (WEAU) - Neon is shining bright, but that wasn’t always the case. Neon was found in a parking lot, covered in grease and under-nourished. Several baths later and with good food from the Trempealeau County Humane Society, this handsome guy is ready to find his new home.

Neon is about three years old, and has tested positive for feline leukemia. This is not a huge concern for Neon. He just needs to be an “only” kitty or live in a house where other cats are also positive. FeLV cannot be transmitted to people or to other animals (besides cats).

Most cats with FeLV live 10 to 15 years. Neon has already been through so much, we think he deserves a home where he’ll be spoiled with love and toys.

Click here to be taken to adoption information and the application. You can also call 608-525-2300 or email.

A bonded pair of large dogs hope to find a home together. Roscoe and Duke were surrendered to the Dunn County Humane Society.

Roscoe is three. He’s described as a playful guy with an enthusiasm for life. Duke is 16 years old, but besides a daily med for arthritis, the vet says this senior is in excellent health.

They’re both selective about other dogs and would do best in a home without other pets and no children younger than 10. That’s why it would be great if this pair of pooches can stay together, so they have each other.

Duke knows quite a few tricks, he can even catch a treat in mid-air. Roscoe is looking for a recliner to call his own, and he’s willing to share that recliner with the right person.

Click here for adoption information. You can also call 715-232-9790.

