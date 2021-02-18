What the CDC’s new guidelines mean for schools

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - The Centers for Disease Control is using what it’s learned during the course of the pandemic to issue a new operational strategy for K-12 education.

One of its goals: to make reopening schools a priority.

According to the evidence seen so far, the CDC said in-person learning at K-12 schools is not a main cause for the transmission of COVID-19 in a community.

That’s one reason it said it’s important for these schools to be open.

Overall this new set of guidelines recommends the same protocols schools have been using throughout the pandemic.

For the Chippewa Falls Area Unified School District, that means keeping up what they already have in place.

Kerrie Smithberg is a school nurse with the district. She said this is reassuring.

“Our practices have been working and that’s what we’re doing,” Smithberg said. “When we do have a case in our school setting, we do contract tracing. We try to limit the amount of movement in the school, so if we do have a positive case, that we have a limited number of students that are involved.”

To the CDC the two most important policies for schools to safely open is mask wearing and social distancing which Chippewa Falls is doing.

When it’s not possible to distance students the recommended six feet, it’s using a cohort method.

“If we weren’t able to do that, to keep our students in cohorts or small groups, so if we did have a positive case in the school we would limit our contact tracing,” Smithberg said.

Right now the school district is holding in-person classes Monday through Thursday with virtual learning on Friday.

Smithberg hoped within a few months students in the district will be able to learn at school all week long.

The CDC recommends teachers get vaccinated as soon as they can.

At the Chippewa Falls Area Unified School District around 87% of staff members are ready to get the vaccine once they’re eligible Smithberg said.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services estimated that will happen around March 1.

