Advertisement

17-year-old flown to hospital after truck hits horse and buggy

A 20-year-old woman sustained “significant” but not life-threatening injuries after being...
(AP File Photo)
By Annemarie Payson
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 12:45 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BARRON COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A 17-year-old has been flown to an area hospital in serious condition after a truck hit a horse and buggy in Barron County on Thursday.

Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald says they received a 9-1-1 call of the accident on Highway M near 30th Avenue at 6:44 p.m.

The initial investigation shows a horse and buggy was heading north on Highway M when it was struck by a truck that was going the same direction. The buggy was reported to have operating rear lights.

Officials say the driver of the truck was treated and released at the scene. But a 17-year-old in the buggy was flown to a hospital and a 16-year-old occupant had minor injuries.

The crash is still under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Attorney Dave Hudec explains how his clients have been handling waiting for their benefits...
More than 12,000 Wisconsinites waiting for status of Social Security Disability applications
Snowplow driver David Gehrke says he's glad 5-year-old Maddox is safe after he found the boy...
Snowplow driver saves 5-year-old boy wandering streets in subzero cold
Eau Claire fire
Fire in Eau Claire displaces family
The military’s resistance comes as troops are deploying to administer shots at vaccination...
Thousands of service members saying no to COVID-19 vaccine
Generic recall graphic.
Toro recalls Power Max Snowthrowers due to amputation hazard

Latest News

FILE - In this Dec. 28, 2016 file photo, Reince Priebus, then chief of staff for...
GOP source: Priebus mulling run for Wisconsin governor
White House deputy national security adviser Anne Neuberger speaks during a press briefing,...
Suspected Russian hack fuels new US action on cybersecurity
Clark County dog found with legs tied
Thorp woman charged with mistreatment of animals, dog found with legs zip tied
SkyWarn 13 Weather: Noon (2/19/21)