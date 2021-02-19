77 people honored at annual WI State Patrol Awards Ceremony

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - 77 members of the Wisconsin State Patrol were saluted Thursday night for lifesaving efforts and exemplary public service.

The annual State Patrol Awards Ceremony was conducted virtually. Governor Evers joined in to thank the award winners for their outstanding service.

“Many of you have saved a life, from helping passengers in a flooding vehicle to escape, to effectively bringing someone back to life from an overdose, to responding to folks experiencing a mental health crisis and so many other situations. We are mindful of the courage and resourcefulness to respond to these situations, when you find somebody perhaps on the worst day of their life,” said Gov. Evers.

Among the award winners are six people from the Eau Claire State Patrol Post. Trooper Damian Wood received the Lifesaving Award. Jean Bengtson was named Dispatcher of the Year. Four others earned the Lifesaving Effort Award.

