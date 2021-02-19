Bloomer Middle Schoolers give back to an organization that helped their fellow student as he battled cancer

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - While being treated for cancer as a fifth grader, a Bloomer boy’s family was given a hand by the Ronald McDonald House Charities. Three years later, that same kid has led his middle school in giving back to that organization.

Making a difference in the community is nothing new to Bloomer Middle School’s ‘what I need’ class.

“Every trimester that we have the kids we try to do a service project that they get to pick what we do and what kind of organization it benefits and so we have run penny drives in the past, food collections for our food pantry,” said Deanna Gilane, WIN teacher at BMS.

This trimester, Gilane says their project hits a little closer to home.

“We have one student in particular his name is Carson, he spent some time down at Marshfield in fifth grade and his family had the opportunity to use the Ronald McDonald House ... He’s seen the impact the Ronald McDonald had not only on his family but all the other families staying there.”

8th grader Carson Zwiefelhofer recalls on his time in the hospital and how the Ronald McDonald House helped keep his parents nearby.

“There wasn’t much room in the hospital it was just a bed and the couch so across the street was the Ronald McDonald house so I would have one parent stay and the next they would switch out,” Zwiefelhofer said.

His classmate Shandra Sommers wanted to make sure they could help as many people as possible, telling WEAU,

“I thought oh well to expand and get some stuff for their families I thought we could talk to Officer Beyer about it. He said it was a good idea and we will take it back to the PD.”

Ggt. John Beyer and the Bloomer Police Department stepped up, helping make this the largest project ever for the “what I need” class.

“We’ve already received a ton of donations and we are super excited to be involved to help out with the fundraiser and helping out all the families too,” Beyer said.

A small gesture for families dealing with some of life’s biggest challenges.

To be a part of the fundraiser, donations can be dropped off at the Bloomer Police Department until March 4th. Items being asked for include, Lysol wipes and spray, paper plates, salt and pepper, popcorn, plastic silverware, Kleenex, individual brushes or combs, coffee, deodorant, baking soda or powder, air fresheners, individual snacks, dryer sheets, dish soap, glue sticks, etc.

