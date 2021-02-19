Advertisement

Change in scheduled hours for Eau Claire National Guard COVID-19 testing site

Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 3:38 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -The National Guard COVID-19 testing site at Peace Church, 501 E. Filmore Ave.,Eau Claire is modifying their hours and will now be open from2pm–6 pm on Mondays, Fridays, and Saturdays beginning Monday, February22.

Note: The site will remain open until 6pm February19 and from 9am-5pm on Saturday, February 20.

Testing is also available at the National Guard testing site in Augusta on Wednesdays from 1-6 pm. Both these sites will be open through March 10th but may be extended.

People are asked to pre-register on the day they plan to get tested at: https://register.covidconnect.wi.gov.

If you do not have access to internet, staff can help you register once you arrive at the site.

Who can be tested:

Any person age 1 or over who is sick with any of these symptoms: fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting ,or diarrhea.

Any person age 1 or over who is a close contact to someone who tested positive(people who have been asked to quarantine), even if they feel healthy.

Note that people under age 18 will need a parent present to consent to be tested. If you need a test, get a test!

Anyone who is experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 or has been exposed to someone with COVID-19 can get a test at several other sites in Eau Claire County seven days a week.

You can find hours and locations of additional testing sites and more information on symptoms by calling the COVID-19 Call Center at 715-831-7425 or at this website: https://bit.ly/SymptomsTesting

