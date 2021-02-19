DeLong Middle School English teacher honored with Golden Apple Award

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eau Claire Public Schools Foundation and WEAU wrap up week three of the Golden Apple Awards presentations with a stop at DeLong Middle School. An English teacher who has displayed a ‘caring’ energy for his students for the past 18 years.

According to DeLong principal Michele Wiberg, Derick Black inspires a love of reading with his students and is a great support and resource for his colleagues. Mr. Black says he has taken inspiration from the other teachers at DeLong as they all do their best to navigate through the pandemic.

“Teachers are digging into their bag of tricks and it’s an endless bag. I’m inspired every day by coming around by just looking at what everyone is doing and how they are doing it differently, all kind of in the same situation. Every situation is oddly unique so I’m just so impressed with what educators are doing this year. The one thing at the middle level is there’s always energy here, there’s always a really social element to the middle level and that’s what makes it great and fun,” says Black.

Wiberg believes Derick’s energy he brings to the classroom every day is a huge asset to DeLong.

“The great thing about Derick is that he really collaborates and wants to work with his colleagues and always looking at how can I make things better for kids. What can I do to make the building better, how can I help the staff and his energy is contagious and so he is just an amazing employee and not only that but an amazing teacher and person,” says Wiberg.

