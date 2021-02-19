Advertisement

DON AND BETTY VANINGAN

(WEAU)
By Mary Ann Schumacher
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 10:42 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I would like to nominate my parents, Don and Betty Vaningan, for the Sunshine Award.  They celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary on February 3rd.  They are not famous, but they are my heroes.  They are amazing parents to four children and have been a role model for my marriage.  They are an excellent example of love and commitment.  My father has been in memory care with dementia for over two years and no longer recognizes family members but my mother visited him almost every day until the COVID pandemic locked down the nursing home.  I would like to recognize their accomplishment and commitment.

Mark Vaningan

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Attorney Dave Hudec explains how his clients have been handling waiting for their benefits...
More than 12,000 Wisconsinites waiting for status of Social Security Disability applications
Snowplow driver David Gehrke says he's glad 5-year-old Maddox is safe after he found the boy...
Snowplow driver saves 5-year-old boy wandering streets in subzero cold
Eau Claire fire
Fire in Eau Claire displaces family
The military’s resistance comes as troops are deploying to administer shots at vaccination...
Thousands of service members saying no to COVID-19 vaccine
Generic recall graphic.
Toro recalls Power Max Snowthrowers due to amputation hazard

Latest News

TINA DENZINE
KATHY PREUSSE
EAU CLAIRE SCHOOL DISTRICT IT DEPARTMENT
JUDY BROOKS
LANA CIOLKOSZ