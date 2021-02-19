EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I would like to nominate my parents, Don and Betty Vaningan, for the Sunshine Award. They celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary on February 3rd. They are not famous, but they are my heroes. They are amazing parents to four children and have been a role model for my marriage. They are an excellent example of love and commitment. My father has been in memory care with dementia for over two years and no longer recognizes family members but my mother visited him almost every day until the COVID pandemic locked down the nursing home. I would like to recognize their accomplishment and commitment.

Mark Vaningan

