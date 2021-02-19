Advertisement

DR. MAX MENACHER, JR.

(WEAU)
By Mary Ann Schumacher
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 11:09 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I want to nominate Dr. Max Menacher, Jr. and his staff for the Sunshine Award for providing excellent services for dental care.  What a great group of professionals!  They always remind me of my appointments and treat me with great care when I’m in the “chair.”  They also maintain a wonderful summer flower show outside the office.  My whole family uses Dr. Menacher’s services because they are so friendly and down to earth.  They all make going to the dentist as fun as it can possibly be.

Anthony Dzialowy

