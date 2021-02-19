Eggs and Issues discusses state of the city

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Due to COVID-19, Eau Claire County lost a lot of revenue.

Friday morning, the Eau Claire Chamber held their monthly Eggs and Issues event where the city council president and the interim city manager presented the State of the City address.

During the virtual event, President Terry Weld and City Manager Dave Solberg discussed the highlights from 2020 ranging from COVID-19 to how the community is becoming more inclusive.

One of the main topics discussed is how COVID-19 severely impacted the revenue coming into the county.

“The reality of reduced revenue and rapidly rising costs will soon become the biggest hurdle we face as a community and new growth and expansion will become a must. We are continuing to meet the needs of our residents in the meantime we persevere and we push forward. That’s what Eau Claire does.”

The next Eggs and Issues is scheduled for March 19.

