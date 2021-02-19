Homicide suspect out on cash bond

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -The suspect in an Eau Claire homicide from last week is out of jail Friday, after posting a $10,000 cash bond.

55-year-old Selwyn Smith is charged with 1st-degree reckless homicide and possession of a firearm by a felon.

This is tied to last Friday’s shooting death of 38-year-old Freddie Flowers at a home on Dodge Street.

Authorities say they found Flowers with a fatal gunshot wound. While officers worked the scene, Smith showed up, told officers he lived there, and said he was the shooter.

The conditions of his release include not to leave the state of Wisconsin or to use or possess weapons.

Smith is scheduled to have a preliminary hearing March 23.

