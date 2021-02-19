Advertisement

Homicide suspect out on cash bond

Selwyn G. Smith
Selwyn G. Smith(Eau Claire County Jail)
By Jesse Horne
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 4:27 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -The suspect in an Eau Claire homicide from last week is out of jail Friday, after posting a $10,000 cash bond.

55-year-old Selwyn Smith is charged with 1st-degree reckless homicide and possession of a firearm by a felon.

This is tied to last Friday’s shooting death of 38-year-old Freddie Flowers at a home on Dodge Street.

Authorities say they found Flowers with a fatal gunshot wound. While officers worked the scene, Smith showed up, told officers he lived there, and said he was the shooter.

The conditions of his release include not to leave the state of Wisconsin or to use or possess weapons.

Smith is scheduled to have a preliminary hearing March 23.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Attorney Dave Hudec explains how his clients have been handling waiting for their benefits...
More than 12,000 Wisconsinites waiting for status of Social Security Disability applications
Snowplow driver David Gehrke says he's glad 5-year-old Maddox is safe after he found the boy...
Snowplow driver saves 5-year-old boy wandering streets in subzero cold
Eau Claire fire
Fire in Eau Claire displaces family
The military’s resistance comes as troops are deploying to administer shots at vaccination...
Thousands of service members saying no to COVID-19 vaccine
Generic recall graphic.
Toro recalls Power Max Snowthrowers due to amputation hazard

Latest News

Eggs and Issues discusses state of the city
Kevin J Blomberg
Rice Lake man charged with child sex crimes
(FILE)
Change in scheduled hours for Eau Claire National Guard COVID-19 testing site
COVID-19
COVID cases in WI increase for fourth straight day, still remain lower overall