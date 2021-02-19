Advertisement

JUDY BROOKS

(WEAU)
By Mary Ann Schumacher
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 11:15 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

We’d like to nominate my sister, Judy Brooks, for the Sunshine Award.  A few years ago she had two major surgery’s.  As of last March when the coronavirus hit, she quit her job to care for her grandchildren so her children could go to their jobs.  Every week she drives from Boyd to Eau Claire to care for her grandkids.  She’s just the mom and the grandma.

From her brother-in-law Denny and sister Jane

