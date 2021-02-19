Advertisement

KATHY PREUSSE

(WEAU)
By Mary Ann Schumacher
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 11:21 AM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I would like to nominate Kathy Preusse for the Sunshine Award.  Kathy has spent thirty years in the field of early childhood education.  For many years she cared for and enriched the lives of countless toddlers at UW Stout’s CFSC.  She finished her career by instructing future early childhood professionals at CVTC.  Kathy, this Sunshine Award is for all you have done to make this world a better place for children.

Jamie Lynch

