EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

Please give Lana Ciolkosz the Sunshine Award. Lana is unselfishly donating her kidney to Beth and her younger sister. Lana has demonstrated the true meaning of family and faith and is looking to provide a better future for Beth and her young family.

Betty Reinke (Aunt B)

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.