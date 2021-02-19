Law enforcement agencies investigate business burglaries

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - Local law enforcement agencies are investigating reports of burglaries at several businesses.

Officers with the Eau Claire Police Department and deputies with the Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office responded to London Road and Skeels Avenue early Friday morning.

Law enforcement officers say break-ins happened at Eau Claire Games and Arcade, La Nortenita, La Luna Market, and Williams Diamond Center. No employees were present at the time.

Both law enforcement agencies are actively working the cases and are looking for the community’s assistance with identifying the suspects captured on camera. While the facial features are obscured, investigators say the clothing worn has unique logos.

Please contact Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Detective Gail Gregory at 715-839-4777 if you have information specific to La Luna Market or Eau Claire Games and Arcade.

Contact Eau Claire Police Detective Ben Wutschke at 715-839-4983 if the information is specific to La Nortenita or Williams Diamond Center.

You can also contact Eau Claire County CrimeStoppers at 715-874-847.

London Road burglary suspects (Eau Claire Co. Sheriff's Office)

