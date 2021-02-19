Advertisement

Local retirement home celebrates building-wide vaccinations

By Sydney Hawkins
Published: Feb. 18, 2021 at 6:14 PM CST|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLBY, Wis. (WSAW) - Colby Retirement Community celebrated most of its staff and residents receiving their second, and final dose, of the Moderna vaccine with a “party.”

The theme, “Caffeinated and Vaccinated,” was created to give its staff and residents something to look forward to, besides getting the vaccine, according to Community Director Samantha Kilty.

Kilty says after waiting for their second dose for about a month, they had some time to prepare.

“For our first round, we only had about four days to prepare,” Kilty said. “So, for this one, we’ve had about a full month now. We just found a catchy phrase and went with it. And all of our residents like coffee and all of our staff like coffee.”

Kilty says 13 of its 16 residents received the vaccine and the other 3 residents would receive later this month.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Attorney Dave Hudec explains how his clients have been handling waiting for their benefits...
More than 12,000 Wisconsinites waiting for status of Social Security Disability applications
Snowplow driver David Gehrke says he's glad 5-year-old Maddox is safe after he found the boy...
Snowplow driver saves 5-year-old boy wandering streets in subzero cold
Eau Claire fire
Fire in Eau Claire displaces family
The military’s resistance comes as troops are deploying to administer shots at vaccination...
Thousands of service members saying no to COVID-19 vaccine
Generic recall graphic.
Toro recalls Power Max Snowthrowers due to amputation hazard

Latest News

17-year-old flown to hospital after truck hits horse and buggy
FILE - In this Dec. 28, 2016 file photo, Reince Priebus, then chief of staff for...
GOP source: Priebus mulling run for Wisconsin governor
White House deputy national security adviser Anne Neuberger speaks during a press briefing,...
Suspected Russian hack fuels new US action on cybersecurity
Clark County dog found with legs tied
Thorp woman charged with mistreatment of animals, dog found with legs zip tied
SkyWarn 13 Weather: Noon (2/19/21)