Local retirement home celebrates building-wide vaccinations

COLBY, Wis. (WSAW) - Colby Retirement Community celebrated most of its staff and residents receiving their second, and final dose, of the Moderna vaccine with a “party.”

The theme, “Caffeinated and Vaccinated,” was created to give its staff and residents something to look forward to, besides getting the vaccine, according to Community Director Samantha Kilty.

Kilty says after waiting for their second dose for about a month, they had some time to prepare.

“For our first round, we only had about four days to prepare,” Kilty said. “So, for this one, we’ve had about a full month now. We just found a catchy phrase and went with it. And all of our residents like coffee and all of our staff like coffee.”

Kilty says 13 of its 16 residents received the vaccine and the other 3 residents would receive later this month.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.