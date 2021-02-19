New round of rental assistance dollars coming to Wisconsin

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -More dollars to fund rental assistance programs will soon be available in the Chippewa Valley.

It’s coming through a federally-funded program called the Wisconsin Emergency Rental Assistance (WERA) program.

The Centers for Disease Control created an order to keep people in their homes during the pandemic. Anna Cardarella with Western Dairyland EOC said this new program is filling in one of the order’s big gaps.

“It’s one thing to have a moratorium on eviction, but it doesn’t just magically erase all the rent that people owe,” Cardarella said.

More than $320 million will help pay overdue rent in Wisconsin.

Missed payments dating back to March 13, 2020 qualify for this program. If you’re up to date, but think you could run into trouble soon, the program may also cover up to three months of future rent payments too.

Western Dairyland’s Communications Coordinator Dale Karls said rental assistance is needed now more than ever.

“We’re seeing such a broad section of our community who need help,” Karls said. “There are a lot of people out there who have never had to ask for help before-- they don’t know how to do it, and frankly sometimes they are embarrassed to ask for help.”

Under the first rental assistance program that started in the summer, Western Dairyland helped 550 families pay their bills.

The second round of funding kicks off Monday. Western Dairyland is hopeful that it will be able to help people pay rent through December.

To apply for rental assistance or to see if you qualify for help, click HERE.

