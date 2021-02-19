Advertisement

Rice Lake man charged with child sex crimes

Kevin J Blomberg
Kevin J Blomberg(Buffalo County Sheriff's Department)
By Annemarie Payson
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 3:57 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
BARRON COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -A Rice Lake man has been charged with child sex crimes in Barron County after officials made an undercover Facebook and Snapchat account.

Court records show Kevin Blomberg, 26, has been charged with attempted sexual assault of a child under 16, child enticement, two counts of possession of child pornography, possession of methamphetamine, and two counts of felony bail jumping.

The Barron County criminal complaint says Blomberg thought he was talking to a 15-year-old girl.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 22 for an initial appearance.

