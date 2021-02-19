Advertisement

TINA DENZINE

(WEAU)
By Mary Ann Schumacher
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 11:22 AM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I would like to nominate Tina Denzine for the Sunshine Award.  Tina is in charge of the “Sunshine Committee” for our staff.  She organizes fun potluck events for us to gather and be together.  She takes care of baby showers, bridal showers, and coordinates Secret Santa for our staff.  If someone has a death in the family or has a shower given for them, Tina always puts thought into the gifts that are given and knows just how to make the recipients feel special and cared for.  This is a volunteer position on top of her job as a kindergarten teacher and takes a great deal of time.  We appreciate the sunshine that she brings to our lives so here is some sunshine given to her.

Heather Rogge

