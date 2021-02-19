Updated mass gatherings recommendation in Dunn County

DUNN COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - The Dunn County Health Department (DCHD) is announcing new updates to the COVID-19 gathering recommendations.

From 2/03/2021 to 2/17/2021 Dunn County met the Wisconsin Department of Health Services definition of high case activity with 108 cases in the two-week period. This is equivalent to approximately 17 cases a day per 100,000 people for the same timeframe.

Additionally, the percent positivity for the last seven days is 5.4%. With this data in mind, the DCHD is recommending an increase of maximum mass gathering sizes to 25 individuals indoors and 50 individuals outdoors.

“Mass gathering” is any planned or spontaneous, public or private event or convening that will bring together or is likely to bring people together in a single room or single confined or enclosed space at the same time.

While the recommendation on maximum size has changed, the recommendations to keep a list of attendees to aid in contact tracing has not. The DCHD also recommends that people keep themselves, and the community, safe by staying home when they are sick, keeping six feet of physical space between you and others, washing hands frequently and wearing a cloth face covering.

