UW System President announces goal for 75% of classes to be in-person this fall

MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) - The University of Wisconsin System is looking ahead to the fall semester. Thursday, UW System President Tommy Thompson announced a goal for each of the universities to host at least 75% of its classes in-person.

In addition to in-person instruction, Thompson says he is also looking to bring fans back to sporting events and allow for other extra curriculars to allow student as normal of a semester as possible.

With the COVID infection rate below 1% at UW system schools, Thompson says it is a reasonable goal as long as the schools continue to monitor testing and the state keeps up its vaccination rate.

“We think the faculty is going to be vaccinated, we think the students are going to be vaccinated and also the employees when we come back in September. With that vaccination rate, with the testing we are going to be doing, we think we have got this thing somewhat controlled and therefore we want to make sure the students get the best education possible,” Thompson said.

Chancellors of UW-Eau Claire, UW-Stout and UW-River Falls are already expressing support for the plan. In a joint statement they say they will continue to find creative ways to bring students back to the classroom while continuing to prioritize health and safety.

UW-La Crosse Chancellor Joe Gow says he too is hoping for a more traditional fall semester.

Thompson says while 75% of in person classes is the minimum goal for the fall semester, he hopes some schools can bring back even more than that, depending on their control of COVID-19.

