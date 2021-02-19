Advertisement

UWEC facing $4.8 million deficit

By Max Cotton
Published: Feb. 18, 2021
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Fallout from the coronavirus pandemic has left the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire with a $4,797,301 deficit.

UW-Eau Claire Legislative and Community Relations Liaison Jake Wrasse said the deficit is largely due to pandemic-related expenditures combined with smaller revenues, which are primarily caused by a 2.3 percent enrollment decline for the 2020-2021 school year.

Wrasse said, however, the university’s reserves can cover this year’s losses. He is hopeful the state will increase funding to the University of Wisconsin System, which Gov. Tony Evers included in his proposed budget.

He said more state dollars would help UW-Eau Claire.

“The governor’s budget proposal includes a number of areas of interest that I think will resonate with Republicans and Democrats and will survive the budget process but it’s important to recognize the governor’s budget proposal is just the starter pistol for this whole debate,” Wrasse said.

