Wisconsin Senate passes bipartisan unemployment bill

Wisconsin Capitol
Wisconsin Capitol(NBC15)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 18, 2021 at 9:45 PM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - The Wisconsin Senate has approved a bipartisan bill designed to begin updating the state’s antiquated unemployment insurance system that Gov. Tony Evers has blamed for causing delays in the processing of claims filed during the coronavirus pandemic.

Gov. Evers signaled that he would sign it.

The measure approved Thursday also includes portions of a COVID-19 bill that Evers vetoed. It would waive the one-week waiting period to receive unemployment benefits until March 14 and extend limited liability from coronavirus-related lawsuits to businesses, governments and schools.

The bill now heads to the Assembly, which could vote on it as soon as Tuesday.

