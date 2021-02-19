Your Turn, Stout holds annual Peace March

MENOMONIE, Wis. (WEAU) -Dozens of students and staff gathered Friday, socially distanced, as one.

“Today we march in solidarity of ourselves, we know who we are; I’ll say that again, we know who we are,” chants one march organizer.

Your Turn, Stout is a student-led organization that aims to bring light to injustices minority students face.

“It’s ridiculous that we stand here, five years later with the same demands,” says Blessing, UW-Stout student and Your Turn, Stout member.

She says the group is marching as a sign of support for the black lives matter movement and all marginalized communities.

“We don’t just stand here to make problems, we’re just asking for basic human rights and it seems to me the university and the whole UW System doesn’t want to give it to us,” says Blessing.

Those gathered say they’ve been targeted on campus, with little support from the university to make it stop.

“We need to agree to more equality on this campus and have more diverse voices, so I’m going to march to make sure Stout is listening,” says march participant, Harri Bien-Aime.

Raising their voices together, until someone listens.

“We’ll still keeping marching and we’ll still keep being loud and being resilient,” says Blessing.

“The chancellor spent the afternoon marching with the students and participating in a post-event interactive briefing session, that provided the opportunity to listen to students and to learn more about what is working well and what we can do to improve the BIPOC student experience,” says a UW-Stout spokesperson.

