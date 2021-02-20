115th Fighter Wing pays tribute to member killed in Janesville plane crash

KIMBERLY, Wis. (WBAY) - Members of the 115th Fighter Wing are paying homage to one of their own who was killed in a plane crash earlier this week in southern Wisconsin.

As Action 2 News has previously reported, 26-year-old Remington Viney was one of two people killed Tuesday during a plane crash in Rock County shortly after 9 a.m. Authorities identified the other victim as 25-year-old Tanner Byholm of Glidden, Wisconsin.

Staff Sgt. Viney, who is from Kimberly, started her military career in December of 2013, according to the 115th Fighter Wing. She enlisted as a crew chief assigned to the 115th before transitioning to command and control operations and working full-time in the command post in 2018.

According to the 115th Fighter Wing, Staff Sgt. Viney was deployed multiple times - in 2015, she was deployed to Kadena AB, Japan before deploying to Kunsan AB, Korea in 2017. After that, she was deployed to Nellis Air Force Base, located in southern Nevada, in 2018.

Military officials added Staff Sgt. Viney earned multiple medals and awards, including the National Defense Service Medal, the Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, the Air Force Achievement Medal and the Air Reserve Forces Meritorious Service Medal, among others.

The 115th took to Facebook Saturday, saying she earned her private pilot license and worked as a flight instructor, earning her baccalaureate degree in business administration and management marketing, as well as an associate degree in aircraft maintenance technology in 2017.

Viney’s LinkedIn page says she was a certified flight instructor for Pilotsmith/CAVU in Appleton, Green Bay and Manitowoc, and served in the Wisconsin Air National Guard. According to Wisconsin Life and the Wisconsin State Journal, Viney, at the age of 19 and only months after receiving her pilot’s license, made a “textbook emergency landing” in a cornfield in Dodge County, resulting in no injuries and no damage to the plane. Women in Aviation International’s Four Lakes Chapter said Viney was a founding member of their chapter in Madison.

Byholm’s obituary says he was a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh and earned his flight instruction certification at Fox Valley Technical College. He served as a Marine Reservist and in the Air Force Reserve, in which he flew the A-10.

Authorities said autopsies were performed on both of the victims. Preliminary results are pending further study.

The National Transportation and Safety Board (NTSB) is investigating why the plane crashed outside of Janesville. NTSB spokesperson Peter Knudson told our Gray TV sister station WMTV the Velocity V-Twin departed from Appleton and was bound for Sebastian, Florida, an oceanside city about 90 miles southeast of Orlando. It stopped at South Wisconsin Regional Airport in Janesville around 9 A.M. to refuel.

After departing, the pilot reported engine problems and intended to return to the airport. It was still about 4 miles away when the plane went down.

The Rock County Sheriff’s Office says the aircraft was found upside down in a muddy, densely wooded area along the Rock River. According to the sheriff’s office, the plane cut through several of the densely packed trees as it went down. Because of its location, rescue crews needed to use airboats to reach the plane.

“There was a number of springs and there was a lot of water. It’s very low lying area, trees. With the snow being relatively deep, navigating all of that was difficult,” authorities said Tuesday.

Authorities have described the plane as unique or experimental.

The Rock County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the final pieces of the wreckage were removed Thursday night. According to the NTSB, the plane will go to a secure location where its investigator will be able to examine it more closely.

The NTSB expects to release a preliminary report detailing the facts of the crash as soon as next week. The final report, which would include the official cause, if one is determined, could take 1 to 2 years.

