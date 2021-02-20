Jury finds woman not guilty in Barron Co. homicide case

BARRON COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A woman is found not guilty in the death of her boyfriend in Barron County.

Melanie Kuula, formerly of Almena, was charged with second degree intentional homicide in the stabbing death of Brent Bents in August 2019.

According to the criminal complaint, Kuula said she saw her boyfriend sleeping with another woman and stabbed him after grabbing a knife off the counter. She claimed it was in self defense.

After four hours of deliberation, a jury acquitted Kuula of the second degree intentional homicide charge on Friday, February 19.

