Advertisement

Ohio police find cat, newborn kittens in ‘suspicious package’

By CNN Staff
Published: Feb. 20, 2021 at 1:36 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW MIAMI, Ohio (CNN) - The Butler County Sheriff’s Office in Ohio got a call about a suspicious package left outside the door of a church and sent the bomb unit to investigate.

Nothing was ticking inside the bag. Instead, the responders heard kittens and found a mother cat and six kittens inside.

A note left inside indicated “Sprinkles” had gone into labor the day before.

The Butler County Bomb Unit was called to a suspicious package at a Church in New Miami. When Specialist Mike Grimes and...

Posted by Butler County Sheriff's Office on Thursday, February 18, 2021

All is well for the mom and her babies and they are being cared for by a local animal shelter.

The animals appear to be in good health and are headed to a foster family.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Attorney Dave Hudec explains how his clients have been handling waiting for their benefits...
More than 12,000 Wisconsinites waiting for status of Social Security Disability applications
Snowplow driver David Gehrke says he's glad 5-year-old Maddox is safe after he found the boy...
Snowplow driver saves 5-year-old boy wandering streets in subzero cold
Eau Claire fire
Fire in Eau Claire displaces family
The military’s resistance comes as troops are deploying to administer shots at vaccination...
Thousands of service members saying no to COVID-19 vaccine
Clark County dog found with legs tied
Thorp woman charged with mistreatment of animals, dog found with legs zip tied

Latest News

A suspicious bag outside an Ohio church reveals a cat and six kittens inside.
Ohio police find cat, newborn kittens in ‘suspicious package’
FILE - In this Jan. 28, 2021 file photo, President Joe Biden signs a series of executive orders...
US sanctions over pipeline from Russia deemed lacking by GOP
President Joe Biden teases goal of normalcy from pandemic.
Biden teases goal of normalcy from pandemic
SportScene 13 Friday PART 2
SportScene 13 Friday PART 2