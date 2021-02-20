‘Passion for flying:’ 115th Fighter Wing pays tribute to member killed plane crash

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The 115th Fighter Wing is paying homage to a valued member, Staff Sgt. Remington K. Viney, who died in a plane crash earlier this week.

According to the Rock Co. Sheriff’s Office, the plane crashed south of Driftwood Drive and cut through several of the densely packed trees as it went down Tuesday morning. 26-year-old Staff Sgt. Viney was found dead at the crash scene along with 25-year-old Tanner W. Byholm.

Staff Sgt. Viney began her career in December of 2013 with the Wisconsin Air National Guard, according to the 115th Fighter Wing.

“Staff Sgt. Viney was a decorated veteran who deployed overseas on several occasions. In 2015, she deployed to Kadena AB, Japan, in 2017 to Kunsan AB, Korea, and finally stateside to Nellis Air Force Base in 2018 in support of the annual Red Flag exercise,” a facebook post from the 115th Fighter Wing reads.

Staff Sgt. Viney earned several medals and awards. These include the Air Force Achievement Medal, the Air Reserve Forces Meritorious Service Medal, the National Defense Service Medal, the Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, the Korean Defense Service Medal and the Air Force Longevity Medal along with a few other unit awards, military officials said.

“It was no secret that Staff Sgt. Viney had a passion for flying. She earned her private pilot license and worked as a flight instructor. Staff Sgt. Viney strove to progress and exceed in her life and her career,” the post reads.

